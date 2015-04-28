C’est une institution des bords de Loire qu’ont repris il y a deux ans Magalie et Jérôme Ponchelle. Tous les deux cuisiniers, c’est autour des fourneaux d’un restaurant de la campagne anglaise qu’ils se rencontrent. Après 23 années en Angleterre pour lui et 16 années pour elle et des C.V. en béton, c’est le retour au pays. Aujourd’hui Magalie s’occupe de la salle et Jérôme est resté au piano. Dans une jolie salle aux accents confortables mais sans esbroufe, le chef envoie des langoustines au beurre salé, asperges, olives et sauce petit beurre meunière, sauce un peu déglacée sur la fin avec les sucs de la langoustine et le jus des asperges. Réjouissante langoustine, vibrante de fraîcheur et développant de belles tonalités iodées, petites asperges apportant les premiers signes du printemps, olives envoyant leur vivacité sudiste, c’est au pain que l’on fera un sort à cette entrée réussie, le beurre se nommant tentation.
Un filet de bar saisi sur peau, jus de coque émulsionné à l’huile d’olive, servi sur assiette rouge, va subir le même sort que l’entrée. Surligné par des crosnes bien dorés, des champignons et de l’épinard, le poisson, parfaitement cuit, chair respectée, peau joliment nacrée, fait le beau le temps de l’assiette. Jérôme Ponchelle excelle aussi dans le sucré, que ce soit dans une élégante et aérienne joconde au café, sauce caramel, mousse au chocolat blanc et vieux rhum ou dans un voluptueux sabayon au champagne, juste gratiné, aux beaux morceaux de fruits gorgés de soleil, ananas, kiwi, papaye, mangue. Aux portes de Nantes, la Villa Mon Rêve repart pour une nouvelle aventure, délicieusement vivante…
Ce que l’on déguste:
Cuisses de grenouilles fraiches cuites au gros plant, sauce crémée aux herbes.
Foie gras de canard en escalope poêlée, figue pochée au Porto.
Sandre vapeur au beurre blanc tradition des bords de Loire.
Canette laquée au miel de montagne, pak choï mijoté aux agrumes.
Coupole de café Arabica croustillant glacée au lait-café.
Infos pratiques:
Menus.
Formule business, déjeuner du mercredi au samedi, 21 euros (avec 1 verre de vin 25 euros).
Le Quat’saisons, 28 euros.
Bords de Loire, 42 euros.
Recette : langoustines rôties au beurre salé.
Villa Mon Rêve.
2, levée de la Divatte. Route des bords de Loire.
44115 Basse Goulaine.
Tel. 02 40 03 55 50.
http://www.villa-mon-reve.com/
Texte et photos Luc Sellier
