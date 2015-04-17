Paris. Les beaux jours font leur grand retour dans la capitale et les envies de déjeuner en terrasse par la même occasion… Pour profiter d’un barbecue en plein air au cœur d’un écrin de verdure, l’hôtel Mövenpick Paris Neuilly ré-ouvre dès aujourd’hui sa grande terrasse, pour le plus grand plaisir de ses clients. Espace bar ou restaurant, pour boire un verre au soleil ou déjeuner sous la fraîcheur des parasols, le barbecue est proposé tous les midis à partir du 27 avril, et tous les soirs du mardi au samedi. Le Restaurant accueille aussi bien pour un déjeuner d’affaires entre collègues qu’un repas entre amis ou famille. La carte dispose d’une centaine de références de champagnes pour déguster une coupe à tout moment de la journée. On peut choisir vins et champagnes pour accompagner les plats ou pour une simple dégustation tout en bénéficiant des conseils du Chef Barman. Le + : le brunch dominical au champagne lors duquel le Chef Damien Delgado propose des grillades à la minute !
Mövenpick Paris Neuilly
58, Boulevard Victor Hugo
92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine
Tel. 01 55 63 64 65
