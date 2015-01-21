Plus de carte chez Cathy et Thierry Michelet, la confiance totale est de mise et les assiettes s’inscrivent illico dans nos mémoires, servies par une technique imparable et un punch jamais démonstratif, dans la verve érudite du cuisinier.
Retour à la Table d’Anjou, (r)ouvert en juin 2012 par Cathy et Thierry Michelet. On avait pris les paris qu’à Tiercé (facile je sais) cette table était partie pour compter. Dans une conjoncture guère réjouissante, la cuisine de Thierry Michelet a pris un bel envol et régale avec maestria les convives. Aujourd’hui plus de carte, pas le moindre bout de papier sur les tables, c’est de vive voix que tout est annoncé. La totale confiance est de rigueur, autant dire que le talent du chef doit suivre et il suit sans problème. Comme avec cet oeuf de poule nacré cuit à 70° pendant 70 minutes, saveurs d’automne, truffe blanche d’Alba sur l’oeuf, huile de truffe et velouté de cèpes, qui vient réveiller les sens. C’est le style de plat où l’on ne se presse pas, chaque bouchée valant son pesant d’or, persistante en bouche, dans une subtile intensité aromatique. En totale adéquation, un Château Puech-haut cuvée Tête de bélier 2011 vient compléter le tableau.
Il y a de la magie dans l’air avec des st-jacques d’Erquy rôties, citron caviar, barbes de st-jacques, huile de mandarine, bouillon parmentier au Crémant de Loire.
Ultra gourmand et raffiné, entre le fondant des st-jacques et les touches enchantées et parfumées du citron caviar, l’alchimie du plat fonctionne à merveille. Que dire de la suite, toujours dans la même veine, mémorable foie gras poêlé aux kumquats / macis, coquins cocos de Paimpol, bouillon mousseux et feuille d’huître, l’assiette nous entraînant illico dans une sarabande de denses sensations. Pour la partie carnée, c’est le daim que cuisine magistralement Thierry Michelet, dans un registre gibier qui prend le parti d’une certaine élégance, la tendreté en embuscade, des champignons surlignant avec douceur l’animal. Un vin aux senteurs du sud, épices en papilles, de la Grange aux belles de Marc Houtin et Julien Bresteau, joue l’accord parfait. On ne peut que finir en beauté, terrine de pomme (cuite au four 5 heures avec beurre et miel), cookie chocolat praliné, dôme à la châtaigne au whisky crémeux, coulis châtaigne tourbé au whisky, sorbet noisette bio grillée au feu de bois, on ne va pas s’en sortir comme cela, le plaisir est palpable, l’émotion au bout de la cuillère. Alors oui tous les jours carte blanche aux Michelet, oui pour une cuisine vive, concise, techniquement assumée, sacrément affûtée…
Infos pratiques:
Menus.
Formule midi, plat + café gourmand, 17 euros.
Menu semaine, midi et soir jusqu’au jeudi soir, 29 euros.
Menus, 39 euros, 49 euros.
Carte Blanche, 59 euros.
Recette : Les Saint-Jacques d’Erquy Bouillon Parmentier au crémant
La Table d’Anjou.
16, rue d’Anjou. 49125 Tiercé.
Tel. 02 41 87 99 63.
photos et texte Luc Sellier
