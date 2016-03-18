Le chef Benjamin Larue

Mer bleue ou aux reflets acier, calme ou agitée, au zénith de midi ou à l’orange d’un coucher de soleil, le Season’s nous emmène dans une croisière immobile, entre saveurs subtiles et atmosphère iodée.

Vrai restaurant de plage au confort cosy, le Season’s met en prise directe avec l’océan. En ce dernier jour de février, la journée est sublime, ciel bleu, vagues venant lécher tranquillement le sable, accueil bienveillant de Fred, le maître des lieux, et de son équipe, carte concoctée avec soin par Benjamin Larue, le jeune chef de l’endroit, et Eric Guérin, le chef étoilé à la verve créative de la Mare aux Oiseaux, il faudrait être difficile pour ne pas profiter du moment. Et puis on est tout de suite mis dans le bain avec une irréprochable mise en bouche, raviole de cabillaud, mousseline de patate douce, pousses de soja, bouillon de boeuf parfumé aux pommes de terre torréfiées, aux parfums d’épices entêtants.

Vent debout sous les iles avec cette assiette précise et jubilatoire, feuille à feuille de st-Jacques, pousses de soja, velouté froid avocat, coco et citronnelle, huile d’olive et agrumes.

Les formidables st-Jacques, marinées, se fondent d’un même élan voluptueux dans le décor et dans la bouche, le velouté et les agrumes offrent un voyage acidulé vers d’autres contrées.

On hisse les voiles, iode en avant, pour une joute amicale entre des filets de rouget barbet, la chair nacrée, et un gang de navets, révélant bien des atouts. Navets radis, navet boule d’or, celui-ci d’abord cuit en croûte de sel puis fumé, mini-navets également fumés, bien vu et bien senti le fumé qui ramène et transcende le coté terrien, le tout soutenu par un jus parfumé au tamarin.

Benjamin Larue ne s’en laisse pas compter coté viande et envoie une imparable poitrine de cochon confite, presque une confiserie viandeuse (confite se rapproche de confiserie, non?), la cuisson déliant tous les sucs de l’animal, sublimant sa rusticité. Tranches de haddock et de lard fermier, ocas du Pérou, mousseline de pois cassés et pois en salade font la cour au divin cochon. La croisière se termine en fraicheur et finesse avec une mousse chocolat caramel, une ode à la mangue, en sorbet, en cubes, en jus et un stroëzel crumble de cacao amer. Benjamin Larue, chef au long cours depuis quatre ans au Season’s (et ancien second d’Eric Guérin) promet encore de beaux voyages gourmands, à quelques encablures de Nantes et d’Angers. C’est le moment d’embarquer…

Ce que l’on déguste:

Grosses asperges blanches, Oeuf parfait, crème carbonara,lard, croûtons, oignon fumé.

Cabillaud Skrei confit, pak choï, eryngii, crème de céleri fumé.

Noix de veau sous la mère, façon blanquette, riz vénéré, pomme de terre de Noirmoutier, coques.

Ananas confit aux épices, crémeux fruits de la passion/coriandre, sablé friable.

Le soldat rose, sorbet pamplemousse rose, vodka herbe de bison.

Infos pratiques:

Menus :

Retour du marché, 29,50 euros.

Sur le sable, 39 euros.

Grande marée, 59 euros.

Avenue du Jardin Public / Plage Benoit

44500 La Baule

Tel. 02 40 60 71 68

www.seasons-labaule.com