Recette du chef Thibaut Ruggeri, Fontevraud le Restaurant, Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, 49

Pour 4 personnes

Ingrédients :

Jus de daube

Paleron de bœuf : 1kg

Échalotes ciselées : 0,100kg

Carottes émincées : 0,050kg

Poitrine fumée : 0,040kg

Genièvre : 0,010kg

Clous de girofle : 0,005kg

Laurier sauce : 1 feuille

Vin rouge : 1 litre

Purée pomme de terre :

pomme de terre de Noirmoutier : 1 kg

Beurre à la fleur de sel de Noirmoutier : 0,250kg Lait réduit : 0,100kg

Farce ris de veau :

Ris de veau : 1kg

Sauge ciselée : 0,005kg

Beurre : 0,015kg

Huile de tournesol : 0, 020kg

Oignons blancs émincés : 0,250kg

Vinaigre d’Orléans : 0,050kg

Salade d’herbes :

Côte de romaine : 4 pièces

Persil plat : 0,003kg

Livèche : 0,003kg

Pimprenelle : 0,003kg

Cerfeuil : 0,002kg

Vinaigrette moutarde : 0,003kg

Progression :

Jus de daube :

Tailler le paleron en cube de 2x2cm et les saisir à l’huile. Ajouter la poitrine tailler en salpicon, le beurre et bien blondir les morceaux de viande. Ajouter les échalotes émincées ainsi que les carottes préalablement taillées en fines rondelles. Cuire à feu très doux pendant 10 minutes puis ajouter les épices et le laurier.

Déglacer au vin rouge et cuire 2 heures à léger frémissement. Passer la sauce, la réduire légèrement et réserver.

Purée de pomme de terre :

Laver les pomme de terre et les cuire dans l’eau bouillante salée, avec ail, thym et laurier. Une fois cuite les éplucher encore très chaudes, ajouter le beurre et le lait réduit. La purée doit être travaillée bien chaude sous peine de « corder » (devient élastique)

Mettre en poche à douille puis réserver.

Farce ris de veau :

Blanchir les ris de veau (départ eau froide, donner une ébullition) puis les éplucher. Assaisonner les ris de veau puis les marquer dans l’huile et le beurre. Ajouter les oignons émincés et poursuivre la cuisson des ris en les gardant rosés. Débarrasser les ris, confire les oignons dans le jus de cuisson et déglacer au vinaigre d’Orléans. Réserver les ris au froid puis les tailler en cubes de 1x1cm. Mélanger les cubes de ris de veau avec les oignons confits au vinaigre puis garnir des moules en forme de demi-dôme, réserver au froid.

Montage des parmentier :

Démouler les dômes de ris de veau et monter la purée de pomme de terre en rosace autour. Déposer sur une plaque à four et mettre sous la salamandre pendant 15 minutes de manière à donner une belle coloration au parmentier.

Dressage :

Déposer le parmentier sur une assiette chaude, avec un cordon de jus de daube et une salade d’herbes dressée à part. Parsemer de poudre de genièvre, poivre du moulin et huile d’olives.

Fontevraud le restaurant